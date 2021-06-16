julie rocha

julie rocha
julie rocha
design graphic design funnyart illustration animation coverart
covert art i did for me and my best friends song pillz! i decided to turn us into cute lil pills i believe you should always have fun and enjoy what you do this is a great example of how much fun i have and creative i can get.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
julie rocha
julie rocha
