Anirban Majumdar

Logo Design - My Associations

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar
  • Save
Logo Design - My Associations marketing brand designer logo design logo creative graphic design design vector typography illustration branding
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗠𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻, created for the mobile application. I have used Adobe Illustrator software. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer
Drop me an email here 👇
anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com
​​​​​​​
Thank you

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar

More by Anirban Majumdar

View profile
    • Like