Eric Beckman

KK Branding Update

Eric Beckman
Eric Beckman
Hire Me
  • Save
KK Branding Update graphic design vector design identity design icon mark illustration logo design logo branding
KK Branding Update graphic design vector design identity design icon mark illustration logo design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. KK-Branding-Update-Logo.jpg
  2. KK-Branding-Original-Logo.jpg

Over the last year we've been working on a large experience design project which was kicked off with a major update to the brand. KK had rapidly out grown the original brand design so we took a step back and walked them through our brand design process. We found that everything from the colors, icons and even the word mark itself was in need of an update. Swipe right to peak at the original.

Eric Beckman
Eric Beckman
Creative Director & Designer based in Lancaster, PA.
Hire Me

More by Eric Beckman

View profile
    • Like