KK Branding Update

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Over the last year we've been working on a large experience design project which was kicked off with a major update to the brand. KK had rapidly out grown the original brand design so we took a step back and walked them through our brand design process. We found that everything from the colors, icons and even the word mark itself was in need of an update. Swipe right to peak at the original.