Alkid's Art

GjejZâ UI

Alkid's Art
Alkid's Art
  • Save
GjejZâ UI branding logo design application app app design albania
Download color palette

Hello friends,
You may not know, but GjejZâ is the winner app of Technovation Girls contest, which aims to help raped women and girls. This app is developed by four talented Albanian girls and it's already available in Play Store. What I've done done is a complete redesign of the app UI, giving it a more modern and user-friendly look. I also changed the logo too.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Alkid's Art
Alkid's Art

More by Alkid's Art

View profile
    • Like