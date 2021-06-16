Trending designs to inspire you
Hello friends,
You may not know, but GjejZâ is the winner app of Technovation Girls contest, which aims to help raped women and girls. This app is developed by four talented Albanian girls and it's already available in Play Store. What I've done done is a complete redesign of the app UI, giving it a more modern and user-friendly look. I also changed the logo too.