Logo Design - The Chefire

Hello Everyone,
Excited to share the new 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼, designed by me. I have used Adobe Illustrator software. While working on this logo, I need to study certain things, as client wants to highlight one "F" instead of two "F's" used in the logo. So I came up with this unique idea or concept and it worked. Hopefully you all will like.
Looking for a professional graphic designer
Drop me an email here 👇
✉ anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com
Thank you