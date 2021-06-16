Anirban Majumdar

Logo Design - The Chefire

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar
  • Save
Logo Design - The Chefire marketing brand designer logo design logo creative graphic design design vector typography illustration branding
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼, designed by me. I have used Adobe Illustrator software. While working on this logo, I need to study certain things, as client wants to highlight one "F" instead of two "F's" used in the logo. So I came up with this unique idea or concept and it worked. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer
Drop me an email here 👇
anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com​​​​​​​

Thank you

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar

More by Anirban Majumdar

View profile
    • Like