Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Liz Sullivan

Brochure / Planned Parenthood / Ways to Give

Liz Sullivan
Liz Sullivan
Hire Me
  • Save
Brochure / Planned Parenthood / Ways to Give design final art
Brochure / Planned Parenthood / Ways to Give design final art
Brochure / Planned Parenthood / Ways to Give design final art
Download color palette
  1. 201111_Planned_Parenthood_COVER.jpg
  2. 201111_Planned_Parenthood__INSIDE.jpg
  3. 201111_Planned_Parenthood_BACK.jpg

I had the opportunity to design a report in the spring of 2020 to support Planned Parenthood in Missouri. The report was designed to be printed without bleeds in an economical way. Since the report was designed, it has helped raise over $15k.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Liz Sullivan
Liz Sullivan
multidisciplinary designer
Hire Me

More by Liz Sullivan

View profile
    • Like