Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mariya Ponomareva

Virtual reality club for children and their parents

Mariya Ponomareva
Mariya Ponomareva
  • Save
Virtual reality club for children and their parents landing page design vr games vr-club virtual reality vr children kids game
Virtual reality club for children and their parents landing page design vr games vr-club virtual reality vr children kids game
Download color palette
  1. dribbble - vr.png
  2. VR-клуб - Беханс3.png

Нello!
I share my work: landing page of the virtual reality club for children and their parents.
The design conveys the game atmosphere and the main feature: a smooth change of the background on the scroll. Easy site navigation - there is an auxiliary menu.
The layout is made on the Tilda Publishing.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Mariya Ponomareva
Mariya Ponomareva
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mariya Ponomareva

View profile
    • Like