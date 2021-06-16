Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Нello!
I share my work: landing page of the virtual reality club for children and their parents.
The design conveys the game atmosphere and the main feature: a smooth change of the background on the scroll. Easy site navigation - there is an auxiliary menu.
The layout is made on the Tilda Publishing.