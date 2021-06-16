julie rocha

Steve O "YEA DUDE" digitaldrawing illustration graphic design famouscelebrities portrait animation
I absolutely love Steveo and the change he made in his life his podcast and story truly inspire me. i did this digital drawing on my wacom one on adobe illustrator, wanted to capture his goofy self and comical expression.

