Steve O "YEA DUDE"

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I absolutely love Steveo and the change he made in his life his podcast and story truly inspire me. i did this digital drawing on my wacom one on adobe illustrator, wanted to capture his goofy self and comical expression.