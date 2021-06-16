Hernanda Prasetya Wibowo

Reminder App

Reminder App ui
This was a renew design from my Reminder App's UI design, I was made the old one last semester. I'm happy and excited that I can really enjoy when I was making this :)

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
