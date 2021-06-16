Edgar Muradovi

Fumezi Prison

Edgar Muradovi
Edgar Muradovi
  • Save
Fumezi Prison vector art vector prisoner sketch art protest photoshop adobe illustrator illustration illustrator prison
Download color palette

#fumezi is just a word written by a young man to the wall as an objection to the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. That illustration I made to support that young man.

Edgar Muradovi
Edgar Muradovi

More by Edgar Muradovi

View profile
    • Like