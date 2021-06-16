Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
In Progress: Last Waltz Shirt

Here is a t-shirt design I’m working on for one of Richmond music’s greatest traditions. Every year a bunch of us get together around thanksgiving and recreate the Band’s famous farewell concert.

Who the hell invented halftones? I owe them a debt of gratitude. It’s so cool that you can use just one color ink and still manage to make metal look shiny.

I might try a few other type options out — do y’all have any script typefaces that feel at home in the world of mid-70s americana folk rock? Drop your recommendations below if you got ’em.

I hope you’re all taking it easy, but taking it.

