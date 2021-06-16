Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Dan Cederholm

Twenty Bits I Learned About Making Fonts

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Hire Me
  • Save
Twenty Bits I Learned About Making Fonts typography fonts book simplebits
Twenty Bits I Learned About Making Fonts typography fonts book simplebits
Twenty Bits I Learned About Making Fonts typography fonts book simplebits
Twenty Bits I Learned About Making Fonts typography fonts book simplebits
Download color palette
  1. drb-1.png
  2. drb-2.png
  3. drb-3.png
  4. both-books-drb.png

Twenty Bits I Learned About Making Fonts

Price
$8
Buy now
Available on simplebits.com
Good for sale
Twenty Bits I Learned About Making Fonts

Pre-order my new book! Twenty Bits I Learned About Making Fonts. Another little hardcover with mid-century aesthetics and arguably-artistic doodles. Books will ship mid-July, eBooks available today.

I spent a large chunk of The Great Quarantine finally learning how to create a usable font based on some letters I’d see every day on an old bank sign. That led to more fonts and then the idea to share lessons I learned along the way.

I also have a potentially half-assed goal to produce one of these hardcover books each year on a topic I’m only marginally qualified to write about 🤓

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
Hire Me

More by Dan Cederholm

View profile
    • Like