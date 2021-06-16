Pre-order my new book! Twenty Bits I Learned About Making Fonts. Another little hardcover with mid-century aesthetics and arguably-artistic doodles. Books will ship mid-July, eBooks available today.

I spent a large chunk of The Great Quarantine finally learning how to create a usable font based on some letters I’d see every day on an old bank sign. That led to more fonts and then the idea to share lessons I learned along the way.

I also have a potentially half-assed goal to produce one of these hardcover books each year on a topic I’m only marginally qualified to write about 🤓

