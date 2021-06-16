Meal Planner set-up flow

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
1) Creating an account via email and password
2) Choosing visible name and profile picture
3) Selecting dietary lifestyle/restrictions to personalize experience
This meal planner project was a concept that I have been thinking about for a long time and had a blast putting together. I enjoyed breaking down the sign-up flow into distinct steps to keep each screen simple and straightforward.