Anirban Majumdar

Logo Design - Ayurvedicare

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar
Logo Design - Ayurvedicare brand designer marketing logo design logo creative graphic design design vector typography illustration branding
Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗔𝘆𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼, designed by me. I have used Adobe Illustrator software. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer
Drop me an email here 👇
anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar

