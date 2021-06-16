Lexpath Consultants - Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Lexpath Consultants is a one-stop-shop that offers entrepreneurs and businesses, in Africa, the easiest and fastest documentation solution to all their business service needs.
We offer over 120 Company Services to assisting with company registration, legal documents, tender compliance and even supportive services like branding, business plan development or monthly accounting. Since 2018, our dedicated team of expects have assisted a lot of businesses to grow into legitimate companies.