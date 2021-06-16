Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samson Gilbert Nota

Lexpath Consultants - Logo Design

Samson Gilbert Nota
Samson Gilbert Nota
  • Save
Lexpath Consultants - Logo Design icon vector minimal design branding logo
Download color palette

Lexpath Consultants is a one-stop-shop that offers entrepreneurs and businesses, in Africa, the easiest and fastest documentation solution to all their business service needs.

We offer over 120 Company Services to assisting with company registration, legal documents, tender compliance and even supportive services like branding, business plan development or monthly accounting. Since 2018, our dedicated team of expects have assisted a lot of businesses to grow into legitimate companies.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Samson Gilbert Nota
Samson Gilbert Nota

More by Samson Gilbert Nota

View profile
    • Like