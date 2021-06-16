tehreem khurshid

Shooting App

tehreem khurshid
tehreem khurshid
Hire Me
  • Save
Shooting App vector website motion graphics logodesgn uiux animation 3d typography graphicdesign illustration design uxdesign dashboad userinterface userexperiencedesign ui uidesign logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

Hi guys,

Excited to share some of the screens from a Shooting App project that I've done lately. Reinvention, modern and clean are the keywords that I got from the brief.

Visual hierarchy is important to emphasize the important information so the users can easily get straight to the points they need for making decisions while having access to explore more.

Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it and any thoughts are welcome!

tehreem khurshid
tehreem khurshid
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by tehreem khurshid

View profile
    • Like