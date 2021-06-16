Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys,
Excited to share some of the screens from a Shooting App project that I've done lately. Reinvention, modern and clean are the keywords that I got from the brief.
Visual hierarchy is important to emphasize the important information so the users can easily get straight to the points they need for making decisions while having access to explore more.
Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it and any thoughts are welcome!