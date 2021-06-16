TeachBoard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It is a platform for teachers to keep track of their syllabus and student's performance on a regular basis. It provides them the facility to maintain a chapter-wise log of the required study material to keep the task hassle free.
Feel free to drop suggestions and feedback.