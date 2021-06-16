Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TeachBoard

TeachBoard
It is a platform for teachers to keep track of their syllabus and student's performance on a regular basis. It provides them the facility to maintain a chapter-wise log of the required study material to keep the task hassle free.
Feel free to drop suggestions and feedback.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
