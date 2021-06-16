Syaiful Hamid

Restaurant App - Landing Page

Restaurant App - Landing Page landingpage eat typography restaurant food logo illustration design web design webdesign web ux ui design uidesign
Hello Dribbblers!
This is a simple and minimalist design for a restaurant landing page.
Hope you all like the concept. Thank you all, you can give me feedback for my design too. Please like, share, and comment.
