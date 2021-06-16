Anirban Majumdar

Logo Design - Take Away Burgers

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar
  • Save
Logo Design - Take Away Burgers marketing designer logo design logo illustration design vector typography creative graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗕𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼, designed by me. I have used Adobe Illustrator software. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer
Drop me an email here 👇
anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar

More by Anirban Majumdar

View profile
    • Like