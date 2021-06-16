Pop Up Book: The World in Our Eyes

"The World in Our Eyes" is a silent pop up book with the story about how children and adults see the world differently. If adults see the world realistically, children are completely the opposite because they tend to use their imagination. Simple thing might turn to be something spectacular for them.

The book is divided into flat and pop up pages, which respectively delivering the idea of how different the world for adults and children is.

It's a super fun project because I could do something I enjoy about, which is children illustration, as well as exploring new thing, the pop up. I am not a paper engineer, hence this project is very challenging yet exciting at the same time.

If you are interested in how this project look like, you can check it here

Thank you and feedback is highly appreciated!