Mila Katagarova

Branding for shrub-based mixers (close up)

Mila Katagarova
Mila Katagarova
Hire Me
  • Save
Branding for shrub-based mixers (close up) thorn bottle cocktail mixer lime drink label branding graphic design
Download color palette

Branding for shrub-based mixers - Razzle-B Lime

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Mila Katagarova
Mila Katagarova
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mila Katagarova

View profile
    • Like