Hard Hat Gin Label // Anclote Distilling Co.

OVERVIEW​

Anclote Distilling Co. approached me looking for a label design for a small batch, botanical gin they were in the process of developing. They wanted to stand out on the shelf with an elegant, eye catching label, and came with a commissioned illustration of a diving helmet and a vision of Art Nouveau, Steampunk, and old Jules Verne novel covers rolled into one. I was thrilled for the challenge.

