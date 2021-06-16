Hard Hat Gin Label // Anclote Distilling Co.

Trending designs to inspire you
OVERVIEW
Anclote Distilling Co. approached me looking for a label design for a small batch, botanical gin they were in the process of developing. They wanted to stand out on the shelf with an elegant, eye catching label, and came with a commissioned illustration of a diving helmet and a vision of Art Nouveau, Steampunk, and old Jules Verne novel covers rolled into one. I was thrilled for the challenge.
View full project @ https://www.behance.net/MaryLewisPortfolio