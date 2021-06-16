Skincare Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Le Sens is a small cosmetic brand from Bordeaux, France that produces organic skincare products for daily usage. The company’s positioning is based on three pillars: sustainability, quality, and transparency. The task was to create an identity that would convey the company’s values through an efficient design solution.
The Le Sens’ minimalist packaging design is colored in the pastel green shade that reflects the brand's sustainability values and eco-friendly movement; while the Instagram Stories’ visual design demonstrates the brand’s transparency through the clean text layout that enables to effectively transmit the brand’s meanings to the target group.
For enquiries: contact@katezest.com