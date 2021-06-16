Skincare Branding

Le Sens is a small cosmetic brand from Bordeaux, France that produces organic skincare products for daily usage. The company’s positioning is based on three pillars: sustainability, quality, and transparency. The task was to create an identity that would convey the company’s values through an efficient design solution.

The Le Sens’ minimalist packaging design is colored in the pastel green shade that reflects the brand's sustainability values and eco-friendly movement; while the Instagram Stories’ visual design demonstrates the brand’s transparency through the clean text layout that enables to effectively transmit the brand’s meanings to the target group.

