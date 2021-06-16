Christian Mugumwa

Dashboard - Website Concept

Dashboard - Website Concept
Dashboard - Website Concept design app webdesign
Hey guys, this is a dashboard concepts I made using Figma.
Made it with intent of having a multi-purpose UI that's aesthetically pleasing as a browser homepage.

Do let me know what you think.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Like