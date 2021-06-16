Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Filip Felbar

Music Festival - Style Exploration

Filip Felbar
Filip Felbar
Music Festival - Style Exploration minimal clean serif festival music festival typography adobe xd web minimalist digital design
Style exploration for this year's Days of Milko Kelemen music festival (held in Slatina, Croatia)

Utilising the new "Eiko" typeface by Pangram Pangram.

Let me know what you think!

--
Filip Felbar
Filip Felbar
Web Designer @Lenus | Young Jury Member @Awwwards

