Low Poly Taxi

Low Poly Taxi
Did anyone order a taxi? You can grab one now, for the lowest price of one euro.
This cartoon styled low poly taxi model is created in Blender 2.83
https://gum.co/rrWYf

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
