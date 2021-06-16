Bram van Vliet

Low Poly SUV

Low Poly SUV
This is not the first project I’ve ever made in Blender and for sure it will not be my last. I made this low poly SUV ready to be used in your animation or game. You can easily edit this car to make it look even better.

Get yourself a copy today: https://gum.co/dcfHd

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
