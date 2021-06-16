Puzzle Game

The two games Block Puzzle and Combine Master were made three years ago. The first was launched on the Google store and the second was a style project.Now it seems that these two small games in fact there are many deficiencies, there are traces of reference there are some technical problems, but also their own record of hard work ha ha ha.

Keep it up!Accumulate thick and thin!

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121646457/2-Google-Games_Block-Combine-Puzzle