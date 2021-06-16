Yannie Feng

Puzzle Game

Yannie Feng
Yannie Feng
  • Save
Puzzle Game graphic design logo
Download color palette

The two games Block Puzzle and Combine Master were made three years ago. The first was launched on the Google store and the second was a style project.Now it seems that these two small games in fact there are many deficiencies, there are traces of reference there are some technical problems, but also their own record of hard work ha ha ha.

Keep it up!Accumulate thick and thin!

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121646457/2-Google-Games_Block-Combine-Puzzle

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Yannie Feng
Yannie Feng

More by Yannie Feng

View profile
    • Like