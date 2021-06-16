Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Slotopaint

Oriental Themed slot game background

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Oriental Themed slot game background slot design background image slot background background game background slot background eastern slot machine eastern game eastern symbols oriental symbols eastern slot oriental slot chinese slot chinese themed chinese illustration digital art graphic design game art game design
Bamboo thickets in the background of this slot game transport spectators to China.

Tall, flexible bamboo stalks sway in the wind, create shade and fold into whimsical patterns. As you know, bamboo grows very quickly, so it is considered a symbol of development and prosperity.

In addition, bushes with white flowers are depicted in the background. They contrast with the sturdy bamboo stems and look particularly delicate.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/eastern-riches/

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Game Design
