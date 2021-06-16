Bram van Vliet

Low Poly Fire Truck

Bram van Vliet
Bram van Vliet
  • Save
Low Poly Fire Truck
Download color palette

Whenever there is a fire in your game or 3d animation, or a virtual cat in need. You need to have a low poly fire truck on standby. This Fire Truck is always ready to help everyone in any virtual world! Get yourself a copy of this beautifully made low-poly fire truck.
https://gum.co/VngaC

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Bram van Vliet
Bram van Vliet

More by Bram van Vliet

View profile
    • Like