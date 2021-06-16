Conceptual Interactive VR Headset Landing Page Design

Hello everyone,

Today I would like to share with you my latest Virtual Reality(VR) Ecommerce Landing Page. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.

👉 Background Story

Typical online storefronts have a pretty standard approach to showing off their products. Hence, we are glad to share a new eCommerce landing page design that showcased the VR headsets in a very alluring way. Our aim is to design this animated landing page to catch a user’s attention as soon as they arrive and can easily convert potential customers.

👉 Tools

Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, After Effect, Premiere Pro



