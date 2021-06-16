Saad Ibn Sayed❂

Conceptual Interactive VR Headset Landing Page Design

Conceptual Interactive VR Headset Landing Page Design
Conceptual Interactive VR Headset Landing Page Design oculas branding illustration typography motion graphics print product design design website design dark ui dark landing page interaction vr headset vr ar animation 3d ux
Hello everyone,
Today I would like to share with you my latest Virtual Reality(VR) Ecommerce Landing Page. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.

👉 Background Story
Typical online storefronts have a pretty standard approach to showing off their products. Hence, we are glad to share a new eCommerce landing page design that showcased the VR headsets in a very alluring way. Our aim is to design this animated landing page to catch a user’s attention as soon as they arrive and can easily convert potential customers.

👉 Tools
Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, After Effect, Premiere Pro

Making Interaction Design for all Future Digital Products..
