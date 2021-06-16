Conceptual Interactive VR Headset Landing Page Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone,
Today I would like to share with you my latest Virtual Reality(VR) Ecommerce Landing Page. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.
👉 Background Story
Typical online storefronts have a pretty standard approach to showing off their products. Hence, we are glad to share a new eCommerce landing page design that showcased the VR headsets in a very alluring way. Our aim is to design this animated landing page to catch a user’s attention as soon as they arrive and can easily convert potential customers.
👉 Tools
Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma, After Effect, Premiere Pro
