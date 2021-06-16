Bram van Vliet

Low Poly Sportscar

Bram van Vliet
Bram van Vliet
  • Save
Low Poly Sportscar
Download color palette

Are you in the need for speed? Then check out this low poly 3D sports car model. It will make your 3d project instantly better! Accurate forms of polygonal shapes, give this model more simplicity and a streamlined design.
https://gum.co/blcGs

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Bram van Vliet
Bram van Vliet

More by Bram van Vliet

View profile
    • Like