chamrith Jayasinghe

Mobile App Concept For Bike Jacket Store

chamrith Jayasinghe
chamrith Jayasinghe
Mobile App Concept For Bike Jacket Store bike jacket store bike mobile ui mobile ux ui
Hi Guys,
This is my first shot for dribble. It is a Mobile app concept for bike jacket store.
Here I designed the initial login screen and prodcut page of the store.
please share your thoughts ...
Thank you

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
chamrith Jayasinghe
chamrith Jayasinghe

