Orza

Settings

Orza
Orza
  • Save
Settings settings dailyui ui mobile
Download color palette

#DailyUI #007 - Settings

Hi!
This is my Settings for 7th day of the Daily UI Challenge!
I made settings for social media.
Hope you guys like this, Please let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Orza
Orza

More by Orza

View profile
    • Like