Nova Mata homepage

Nova Mata is an environmental journalist effort to map Atlantic rainforest restoration initiatives across Brazil. It was a very low budget assignment so I used Twenty Twenty WordPress theme as base. I took the background photograph myself during a hike I did a few years ago on my vacations at Ubatuba, São Paulo state seacoast.