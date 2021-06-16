Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cátia Kitahara

Nova Mata homepage

Cátia Kitahara
Cátia Kitahara
  • Save
Nova Mata homepage environmental brazil webdesign
Download color palette

Nova Mata is an environmental journalist effort to map Atlantic rainforest restoration initiatives across Brazil. It was a very low budget assignment so I used Twenty Twenty WordPress theme as base. I took the background photograph myself during a hike I did a few years ago on my vacations at Ubatuba, São Paulo state seacoast.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Cátia Kitahara
Cátia Kitahara

More by Cátia Kitahara

View profile
    • Like