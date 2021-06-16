LOGO CREATION FOR OCTO.

.

This is one of the concepts created for Octo company based in California.

Octo is going to be a restaurant that will join the line of the seafood restaurant in California.

The concept was created by minimal lines combined together and created a silhouette of the octopod.

.

Hope you like it.

.

Tell me your thoughts.

.

Since you are here leave it a like.

.

For working inquiries, contact at:

Instagram ◆ Email Us ◆ Linkedin