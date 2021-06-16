Trending designs to inspire you
Several years ago I started my first 3D project. At the time, it wasn’t much. There was a promise, but it lacked in so many ways. Many years later, I modeled several successful 3D models including this 3D low poly minivan.
https://gum.co/rJkXu