Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bram van Vliet

Low Poly Minivan

Bram van Vliet
Bram van Vliet
  • Save
Low Poly Minivan
Download color palette

Several years ago I started my first 3D project. At the time, it wasn’t much. There was a promise, but it lacked in so many ways. Many years later, I modeled several successful 3D models including this 3D low poly minivan.
https://gum.co/rJkXu

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Bram van Vliet
Bram van Vliet

More by Bram van Vliet

View profile
    • Like