Possessor

Possessor technology tech future art director art direction film posters film poster poster design movie posters movie poster canada body horror possessor
Second poster for Brandon Cronenberg's Possessor. Amazing film, loved everything about it!

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121645445/Possessor-Poster-design

