Valeriya Bobko

Dating app

Valeriya Bobko
Valeriya Bobko
  • Save
Dating app user profile communication ui ux illustration mobile app dating app
Download color palette

Want to have dinner, go on holiday or just have small talk sipping cup of coffee, get on call! App doesn't have extra functionality, you can see the action card and have an option to get in touch with person on phone. No long-talks in messengers, no boring similar profiles description, just save time for eye-to-eye communication :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Valeriya Bobko
Valeriya Bobko
Welcome to my UXcited world 🥳

More by Valeriya Bobko

View profile
    • Like