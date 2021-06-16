Illustration for Juventus: Ronaldo & Bonucci

I was commissioned to create 20 illustrations for Juventus to celebrate and to promote various events from 2019 to 2021 like Uefa Champions League matches, the arrival of new players or goalkepper legend Gigi Buffon breaking a league record. The illustrations were posted on all social media channels (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) and generated over 15 millions likes, comments and shares. Huge thanks to the whole team of Juventus for this exciting journey.