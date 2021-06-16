Sergio Ingravalle

Illustration for Juventus: Ronaldo & Bonucci

Illustration for Juventus: Ronaldo & Bonucci dynamic athlete bonucci juventus ronaldo football sport soccer watercolor wacom photoshop pencil drawing illustration
I was commissioned to create 20 illustrations for Juventus to celebrate and to promote various events from 2019 to 2021 like Uefa Champions League matches, the arrival of new players or goalkepper legend Gigi Buffon breaking a league record. The illustrations were posted on all social media channels (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) and generated over 15 millions likes, comments and shares. Huge thanks to the whole team of Juventus for this exciting journey.

