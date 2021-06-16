Illustration for Juventus: Ronaldo & Bonucci

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was commissioned to create 20 illustrations for Juventus to celebrate and to promote various events from 2019 to 2021 like Uefa Champions League matches, the arrival of new players or goalkepper legend Gigi Buffon breaking a league record. The illustrations were posted on all social media channels (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) and generated over 15 millions likes, comments and shares. Huge thanks to the whole team of Juventus for this exciting journey.