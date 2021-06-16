niu

A for Arte

A for Arte digital art cut and paste colorful alphabet digitalcollage collage graphic design
I recently worked on the opening title of the web series Arte Book Club for @arte.tv. I had fun exploring some typography with collages. Here the unselected artwork

