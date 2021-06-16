kurniamajid
Keitoto

Qerzo - Job Finder Dashboard

kurniamajid
Keitoto
kurniamajid for Keitoto
Hire Us
  • Save
Qerzo - Job Finder Dashboard user interface user experience clean ui open to work popular website popular dashboard popular shot popular dashboard freelance freelancer ui app design uiux dribbble user
Download color palette

Visit My instagram
— — — — — — — — — —
Hi dribbble, This is my exploration of Qerzo-Job Finder Dashboard.
Hope you enjoy it 😍

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate? Email Us: hello@keitoto.com
Keitoto | Behance | Instagram | UI8

Keitoto
Keitoto
Design Agency Focus on Building Experience
Hire Us

More by Keitoto

View profile
    • Like