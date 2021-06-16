Seeds — Investing Survey

When thinking about investing, the first color that may come to your mind is probably grey or dark blue, the colors of the suits serious men and women wear while trying to make more and more money. However, the investment world is changing for good, and now, with the fintech start-up Seeds leading the movement toward sustainable investing, this color is shades of green.

Seeds is probably one of the most complex projects we've faced at infrastructure, logic, data structure, and how dependencies work. Their founders used a huge database as a source for their portfolio recommendation matrix. We had to do extensive testing to make the rating and comparison system work.

We refined the approach with different iterations until we got a perfectly functional system: A diagnostic survey that suggests investment portfolios based on the clients’ economic interests and personal values.

If you want to know more about how we crafted Seeds you can read the case study on our blog 🤓.

