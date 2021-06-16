Cátia Kitahara

Luluzinhacamp homepage colective feminist coblocks webdesign brazil
This is Luluzinhacamp colective homepage. I'm part of this colective which is a feminist group created back in 2008 when camp was a thing. We resist until these days but our blog was outdated and needed a quick revamp. So I used Twenty Twenty WordPress theme as base along with Coblocks Gutenberg plugin.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
