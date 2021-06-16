Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Tkachev

Certus Vitor 002

Alex Tkachev
Alex Tkachev
Hire Me
  • Save
Certus Vitor 002 2021 trends 2020 trends illustration branding logo personal portfolio personal website ui design website graphic design web web-design ux ui elements uidesign ui design
Download color palette

Hello friends.
New screen of personal website for Certus Vitor - Professional independent artist.

Let me know If you like it.

I'm always open for new projects!
Send me a message: lehantinfix@gmail.com

F110f18fff37c86033a7655ce9f51dc6
Rebound of
Certus Vitor 001
By Alex Tkachev
Alex Tkachev
Alex Tkachev
Awwwards Young Jury & Freelance UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Alex Tkachev

View profile
    • Like