Tom Souverain
Voodoo

Game Resources Pack

Tom Souverain
Voodoo
Tom Souverain for Voodoo
  • Save
Game Resources Pack illustration 3d blender dark voodoo tech video trophy design minimalist branding
Download color palette

We recently launched a game competition, and proposed to all participants a set of resources pack to help them create the next hit game.

This illustration was designed to illustrate the article where we share those resources. We wanted to illustrate the large amount of support assets, including videos and presentations, while keeping some visual clues from the competition illustration, like the trophy. 🏆

🕵️ Looking for a job? We're hiring!
🕹 Download our games on the App Store and the Google Play Store
🏀 Don't forget to follow us on Dribble if you want more!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Voodoo
Voodoo
Entertain the world.

More by Voodoo

View profile
    • Like