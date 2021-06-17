Game Resources Pack

We recently launched a game competition, and proposed to all participants a set of resources pack to help them create the next hit game.

This illustration was designed to illustrate the article where we share those resources. We wanted to illustrate the large amount of support assets, including videos and presentations, while keeping some visual clues from the competition illustration, like the trophy. 🏆

