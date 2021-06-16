Aleksandar Savic

Increased efficiency

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Increased efficiency icon video cart shoping branding illustration design 2d vector web price ui ux technology database interface pricing desktop statistic data
Download color palette

Increased efficiency Illustration for OrderEZ A new set of illustrations done with OrderEZ - an ordering platform on a mission to replace the existing chaotic methods of ordering with a better solution for suppliers and outlets.

E6c0dbe56f8990235bb070adc18dfb06
Rebound of
Race to the bottom pricing
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like