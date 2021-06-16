Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Codebridge Technology, Inc.

[Responsive web design]UI/UX Design for the software development

[Responsive web design]UI/UX Design for the software development illustration design website minimal figma app design ux ui prototype
MoonDev is a startup-friendly software development service, which helps to build powerful Web and App products from scratch. The task was to create a Web and Mobile version of the landing page that meets the brand.

The main goals of it were:
- to motivate a user to book a call with the team;
- to gain the trust of potential customers;
- to show the steps of the work process of the service;
- to minimize the doubts to call.

We created a clean and easy-to-navigate landing page, that will attract more companies to work with the MoonDev.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
