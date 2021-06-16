Bram van Vliet

Low Poly Truck

Low Poly Truck
What will you do when you need to transport something bulky in your low poly game? No matter what you need to move and no matter where you need to move it, this low poly truck will fulfill all your in-game transportation needs.

Get yourself a copy today: https://gum.co/oNHib

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
