Eco Parachute

Eco Parachute negative space flat minimalistic business logo smart logo modern design favicon app logo dribbble best logo branding trend 2021 2021 minimal design modern minimalist eco lover eco friendly balloon parachute balloon parachute eco
Hi Dribbblers,
Here is my new shot "Eco Parachute". The concept base on Parachute and Eco. I hope everyone like this shot.
For freelancer help: nfrahman32446@gmail.com

